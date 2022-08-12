Rushwaya acquitted of bribery

Source: Herald (Crime)

Henrietta Rushwaya

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya was today cleared of allegations of offering a bribe to an airport official to allow to travel out of the country with 6kg of gold in October 2020.

Rushwaya was charged with bribery and was acquitted after a full trial.

In acquitting Rushwaya, Harare regional magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye said there was a lot of inconsistencies in witnesses’ evidence and it was not convincing.

The court also said that the witnesses failed to corroborate in their testimonies.

