Source: Russia allays fertiliser shortage fears | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Senior Reporter

RUSSIA has assured countries which rely on its grain and fertilisers that value chain disruptions caused by the military operation in Ukraine are being solved.

Zimbabwe it imports about 250 000 tonnes of nitrate fertiliser from Russia annually. There were worries over fertiliser supplies, which are central to the country’s food production processes.

Speaking at the belated Russia National Day celebrations in Harare on Thursday, Russia’s chief diplomat to Zimbabwe Ambassador Nikolai Krasilnikov said while supplying its domestic market, the Russian Government is eager to scale up the exports.

“As a priority we aim to supply the countries that need grain and fertilisers most of all. We are in talks on the issue with our friends worldwide, including the Republic of Zimbabwe, including Russia’s partners in BRICS, whose summit opened today (Thursday) under the Chairmanship of the People’s Republic of China. We discussed establishing logistical, financial and transport conditions to increase Russian exports.”

Ambassador Krasilnikov said Moscow will not be deterred by efforts from Western powers who are seeking to complicate its cooperation with countries across the world.

“It is quite natural that on the basis of shared ideals and driven by the common aspirations, Russia and Zimbabwe continue to develop cooperation in various spheres despite unscrupulous attempts by some Western countries to constrain our engagement. Moscow and Harare condemn the illegitimate sanctions, which the collective West apply as an attempt to force regime change or as a tool of unlawful competition,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s relations with Russia span decades and no amount of external pressure will force Moscow abandon Harare, Ambassador Krasilnikov said.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava said Zimbabwe does not doubt Russia’s sincerity as the infrastructure for cooperation is already in place.

“I am encouraged that the Fourth Session of the Zimbabwe – Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Co-operation held in Harare, 2022, was a great success as it provided us with an opportunity to explore co-operation on key sectors of relations between our two countries,” said Minister Shava.

The recent visit by Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council of the Federal Assembly, Honourable Valentina Matvienko was also seen as a solid statement of intent by Moscow in maintaining healthy bilateral relations with Harare.