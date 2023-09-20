Ruwa elects mayor

Ruwa elects mayor

 Councillor Michael Mataruka (pic credit @nickmangwana)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

COUNCILLOR Michael Mataruka of Ward 4 has been elected mayor of Ruwa and his deputy will be Cllr Spakhamile Sallany Mhlanga.

Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland East Mr Tafadzwa Muguti directed the elections.

Posting on X (Twitter) the permanent secretary of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana said: “RUWA Today,  Cllr Michael Mataruka of Ward 4 has been elected the Chairperson of Ruwa Local Board and  Cllr Spakhamile Sallany Mhlanga the Deputy Chairperson. Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr @TMuguti presided over the election process

