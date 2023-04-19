Ruwona, accomplice granted bail

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Aspiring National Assembly member for Makoni West constituency Moses Ruwona and his accomplice Macmillan Chiweshe, who are allegedly involved in a US$500 000 fraud case, have today been granted $300 000.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje also ordered the two to surrender their passports at the clerk of court and to report to the nearest police station once every Friday.