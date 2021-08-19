Source: Rwanda Airways in Chinhoyi Caves’ promo | Herald Africa

Chinhoyi caves’ sleeping pool

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Chinhoyi Caves National Park has received a boost from Rwanda Airways following the international air carriage’s recent Tweet promoting the resort area.

In the Tweet, RwandAir posted, “You may think you’ve seen it all, but #Zimbabwe has even more delightful surprises for you!

“Discover Chinhoyi Caves National Park, a hidden gem not far from the capital city of #Harare.”

The Tweet by Rwanda Airways received plaudits from Chinhoyi locals with many saying the message was going to promote the resort area, Chinhoyi and entire country’s economy as Zimbabwe moves to realise more from the tourism industry.



Chinhoyi Caves National Park has spectacular caves and the famous sleeping pool also known as Chirorodziva Pool.

Further, as a way of promoting both domestic and international tourism, the Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministry introduced lions to the park.

“This is a good thing that Rwanda Airways has done to promote Chinhoyi Caves as this will increase traffic to Chinhoyi. Locals who are into art and craft will benefit immensely,” said Jamu Paraffin.

Another resident and Madzimai Ehumare Arts Hub” (MEAH) member, Ms Tarisai Gusho called on Chinhoyi Municipality to avail land for an arts centre near the resort area to benefit more women in the province who earn a living through the arts.