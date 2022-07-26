Source: SA Airways to add more flights to Zimbabwe | Herald (Top Stories)

Professor John Lamola

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

SOUTH African Airways (SAA) is set to introduce the Johannesburg to Victoria Falls flight by year-end as part of its expansion drive into the Zimbabwean market.

Currently, the airline is flying the Harare to Johannesburg route following its resumption of flights to Zimbabwe in September last year.

SAA interim chairperson and chief executive officer Professor John Lamola said they were in the process of doing a validation study which will eventually result in the introduction of the Victoria Falls fight by December.

Prof Lamola said Harare has always been an important market for South African Airways and the Victoria Falls flight will increase trade relations between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“We started in September last year with about three frequencies in a week but the market response is so strong,” he said.

“A few months ago from March we started daily frequencies in Harare and Johannesburg. It is one of the most active of our routes which is a reflection of the trade, cultural and social connections between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“This is to expand our fleet capacity so that we can tackle the Victoria Falls market. We believe that hopefully by December we will be able to have some solution for that.”

Prof Lamola said South African Airways has always had this Pan-African strategic posture whose concern was to make air travel cheaper and accessible for the people of Africa.

“As South African Airways we not looking at individual airline competitors but we are looking at transforming the African travel market into being a seamless option for African travellers and cheap and affordable mode of travelling,” he said.