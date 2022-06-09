Source: SA bus crash: Victims rise to 7 | Herald (Top Stories)

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The number of people who died in a road accident in South Africa when a Harare-bound bus overturned near Makhado in Limpopo Province last week has risen from five to seven after two more people succumbed to injuries incurred during the accident.

It is reported that the driver of the Chihwa bus that was travelling from Cape Town to Harare lost control along the N1 highway and it overturned killing five people on the spot.

Twenty of the passengers were critically injured, while 41 escaped with minor wounds and have been treated and discharged.

The country’s Consul-General to Johannesburg, Mrs Melody Chaurura said yesterday that two more people who had been in a critical condition later died in hospital.

She said their consular team on the ground had identified the remains of Elfa Danha (49), Wilson Kumbirikai (66), Sydney Moyo (31), Tendai Ngirandi (31), Amanda Tafadzwa Muzhewe (30), Everjoy Makwara (29) and Linda Ruvanda (29).

“Following the tragic accident, we sent a consular team on the ground to assist with the identification of the deceased, verification of documents, and tracing of the deceased relatives,” said Mrs Chaurura.

“So, it has been established that the deceased and all the injured people are Zimbabweans.

“Currently, we are working assisting relatives of the deceased with the repatriation process. The process is at varying stages.”

She said the bus was carrying 66 passengers when tragedy struck.

Mrs Chaurura extended condolences to the grieving families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

She said so far 10 others were in critical condition and admitted to various health facilities in Limpopo Province.