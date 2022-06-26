SA dismisses border patrol claims

South Africa’s Home Affairs department has dismissed claims by lobby group South Africa’s Home Affairs that it is patrolling the border between the neighbouring country and Zimbabwe at Musina in Limpopo.

The department said it would be illegal for AfriForum to conduct patrols.

AfriForum said members of the group are at the border to guard their farms neighbouring the borderline.

The responsibility of patrolling the border has not been handed over to any citizen or group of citizens.

“The department wishes to also state that in line with the commitments made by minister Aaron Motsoaledi in his budget vote speech for 2022/23, the Border Management Authority is proceeding with speed and has finalised the appointment of the first cohort of border guards who will be deployed along the vulnerable segments of the borderline.

“The appointment of the border guards is another significant milestone in the implementation of the Border Management Authority,” said the department in a statement.

AfriForum announced earlier this month it had deployed sniffer dogs and guards in response to concerns around SA’s porous borders.

It claimed its efforts resulted in the group seizing smuggled goods valued at R12m.

“Between June and September of last year alone AfriForum’s neighbourhood watch in Musina helped to seize smuggled goods with a total value of more than R12m.

“This has a substantial impact on the illegal activities and, according to information we have received, some of these smugglers have thrown in the towel because of the resilience of our volunteers. This is an enormous success,” said the group’s campaign manager Jacques Broodryk. —TimesLive