Source: SA observer mission hails peaceful polls | The Herald (Local News)

ZANU PF Secretary-General Cde Obert Mpofu (right) poses with South African Observer Mission team head Mr Khazamula Lawrence Chabane while flanked by members of the South African delegation during a meeting in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Nicholas Bakili.

Joseph Madzimure–Zimpapers Elections Desk

THE South African observer delegation has hailed Zimbabwe for conducting free and fair elections in a peaceful environment.

The delegation also applauded Zimbabweans for coming out in their numbers to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Speaking soon after paying a courtesy call on Zanu PF Secretary-General Cde Obert Mpofu, yesterday, head of South African Observer Mission team Mr Khazamula Lawrence Chabane said the election went on well.

“We thought it was necessary to come and share some lessons we learnt as we were observing. Our view is that the elections went well, they were peaceful,” he said.

“When we came we found out that there was peace, during the election there was peace and there is still peace after the election and we think those are the lessons we need to take and maintain peace moving forward. We will take the message back home, of course.”

Cde Mpofu said the meeting with the South African delegation went on well.

“They paid a courtesy visit after their mission before they leave for South Africa,” he said.

“They made it very clear that they were in the thicket of things during the elections.

“They travelled across the country. They were in all parts of the country.”