SA returnees: Government conducts needs assessment exercise

GOVERNMENT in conjunction with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is conducting a nationwide needs assessment and sensitisation exercise in preparation for the return of Zimbabwean citizens from South Africa whose permits would have expired.

Five teams have been deployed to carry out the exercise. The exercise that started on Sunday will end this coming Sunday. The teams will be visiting various Government departments, institutions and communities for data collection.

Yesterday the team visited Gwanda District for data collection.

On Friday, the team will move to Bulawayo while on Saturday it will be in Nkayi.

Other areas that will be covered during the exercise include Mutoko, Mutare, Chipinge, Buhera, Zaka, Mwenezi, Masvingo, Gutu, Kwekwe, Gokwe, Kadoma, Chegutu, Zvishavane, Chitungwiza, Epworth, Harare and Goromonzi.

A number of measures have been put in place by Government to prepare for the coming of Zimbabweans from South Africa. These include setting up of an inter-ministerial team and dispatching a delegation to do mapping of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) holders in South Africa.

Government has also equipped frontline workers, who will assist with counselling and psychosocial skills which will assist in reintegrating the returning citizens.

Government is also conducting a mini census on the ZEP holders in South Africa to determine the total number of those that will be expatriated back home.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary Ambassador James Manzou said the main objective of the needs assessment is to prepare for the safe and human return of the citizens.

A report from the needs assessment exercise will be compiled and presented to Cabinet.

“As you would know, South Africa will not renew the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits expiring on 30 June 2023. In response the Government has put in place a repatriation and reintegration plan to cater for the anticipated arrival of hundreds of Zimbabwean citizens by 30 June,” said Ambassador Manzou.

“As part of preparations for the arrival of those Zimbabweans, the Technical Committee on the return of Zimbabweans from South Africa will carry out a joint needs assessment and sensitisation exercise together with International Organisation for Migration across the country. The teams that will go round the country are drawn from various Government departments so as to widen the scope of this exercise.”

Ambassador Manzou said the team that is conducting the needs assessment is comprised of various Government departments.

In a statement IOM expressed unwavering support in complementing Government’s efforts in supporting the return and reintegration of Zimbabwean citizens from South Africa.

“Following the successful Government led assessment on the return of ZEP holders from South Africa in March 2023, need to understand each community livelihood and availability of social service become critical for smooth return and reintegration. In this regard IOM propose to further enhance the recent community sensitisation efforts. We are eager to conduct these community assessments in collaboration with the Government experts and IOM is committed to support all necessary travel arrangements to ensure their successful implementation,” reads the statement.

South Africa has, over the past 14 years, been issuing special permits that allowed skilled Zimbabweans to legally work and live in South Africa and has extended them several times. Holders of ZEP have until the end of June this year to migrate to mainstream permits in South Africa or leave that country.