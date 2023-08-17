Source: SADC Election Observer Mission meets Zanu-PF | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Dr Nevers Sikwela Mumba. pic cred Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Head of Electoral Observation Mission Dr Nevers Sikwela Mumba on Thursday met with Zanu-PF secretary general Cde Obert Mpofu.

The SADC Election Observer Mission arrived in Harare on Wednesday morning ahead of next week’s harmonised elections.

Emerging from the meeting at the ruling party’s headquarters, Dr Mumba said the closed-door discussions were fruitful.

“We had a productive discussion listening to the plans in this election, to the concerns that they might have and how we can work together between the observers and the participants,” said Dr Mumba.

“We leave the meeting extremely encouraged that they have made a commitment to things that matter to all of us, including the Zimbabwean people; to ensure that we work together to maintain the peace in the nation during this process.

“To ensure that we all continue to adhere to the regulations that guide the elections in order that we have an outcome that can be sustainable and acceptable to Zimbabweans and all those who are interested by us.”

Dr Mumba said their mission was to help Zimbabwe hold free, fair and credible elections.

He said the role of the SADC Observers is to ensure that it engage all the stakeholders and in this case the candidates that are standing in this election, and the political parties participating in the poll.

“We had the honour to meet the secretary general of Zanu-PF together with his team and our team,” said Dr Mumba.

“Whatever happens in Zimbabwe affects us in the SADC region. That is why we are so involved to ensure in one way or the other we assist our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe to realise the dream of a free and fair and credible election.”