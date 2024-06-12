Sadc Summit: President to address Industrialisation Week, Public Lecture

Nqobile Tshili,nqobile.tshili@chronicle.co.zw

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, as the incoming chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), will deliver a public lecture on innovation and industrialisation of the region at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) on the sidelines of the regional summit to be held in August.

Zimbabwe will assume the chairmanship of the 16-member regional bloc when it hosts the 44th Sadc Summit.

Ahead of the summit, the country will also host the Seventh Annual Sadc Industrialisation Week, which is expected to attract more than 150 companies from the region, running from 28 July to 2 August.

In a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, outlined some of the major programmes to be undertaken when Sadc Heads of State converge, including the public lecture to be presented by President Mnangagwa.

“The 44th Sadc Summit will have two side events on 18 August 2024, namely: a tour of the Geo-Pomona Waste Management Project by Heads of State and Government; and the launch of the Sadc Liberation Square at the Museum of African Liberation,” said Dr Muswere.

“In addition, His Excellency the President will deliver a public lecture at the University of Zimbabwe titled ‘Building Research Capacity and Innovation Ecosystems for a Sustainable Industrialised Sadc Economy’,” said Dr Muswere.

He said President Mnangagwa will also deliver a keynote address during the industrialisation week, which will be held under the theme: “Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development towards an Industrialised Sadc”.

Dr Muswere said the industrialisation conference will see the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) assuming the chairmanship of the Sadc Business Forum.

As such, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with the Sadc Secretariat, the Sadc Business Council and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries will host the conference.

“It is expected that 150 companies from the Sadc region will participate at the event comprising private sector players in the agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, pharmaceutical, financial, consumer and capital goods, women and youth, micro, small and medium enterprises and infrastructure sectors,” said Dr Muswere.

In preparation for the summit, he said Cabinet has approved the constitution of the technical preparatory sub-committees to cover transport; protocol and conferencing; accommodation; entertainment and excursions; security and accreditation; media and publicity; health and environment; information communication and technology; industrialisation week; public lecture and finance.

Dr Muswere said the construction of other support infrastructure is underway in Mt Hampden, including the installation of a dedicated 12,8 kilometre 11KV line from Mt Hampden to the New Parliament, civil works, including roads and water systems.

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere said Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Fredrick Shava, gave an update on the Virtual Extraordinary Summit of Sadc Heads of State and Government on the El Nino situation in the region, which saw the region making a US$5,5 million humanitarian appeal.

“The Extraordinary Summit adopted seven decisions, including the launch of the Sadc Regional Humanitarian Appeal worth at least US$5,5 billion.

“The appeal is intended to augment the efforts of the affected Member States in mobilising assistance from regional and international humanitarian partners and persons of goodwill,” he said.

Dr Muswere said in his presentation, President Mnangagwa apprised his counterparts on the economic and humanitarian challenges facing Zimbabwe due to the late onset and early end of the rain season.

“The President also briefed the Summit on the interventions that the Government of Zimbabwe is undertaking in order to mitigate the effects of the drought and build resilience,” he said.

“On the related matter of enhancing sufficient energy supply, the Summit directed Member States to prioritise Regional Priority Power Projects and to increase the uptake of renewable energy as well as develop and implement waste to energy projects,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the summit condemned the attempted coup d’etat that occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo on 19 May 2024 and re-affirmed its opposition to any unconstitutional changes of Government in the region and beyond.