Source: Sahrawi salutes Zim democracy | The Herald (Local News)

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The President of Sahrawi National Council, Mr Hamma Salama yesterday paid a courtesy call on outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda following his attendance of President Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday.

Mr Salama attended the inauguration of the President on behalf of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic’s president Brahim Ghali.

“It was a great honour for him to take part in this celebration on behalf of the President on Sahrawi and Sahrawi people as the Speaker of the Sahrawi Parliament. It was a privilege for him to visit the symbol of Zimbabwe’s democracy and it gave him an opportunity to share ideas with his Zimbabwean counterpart.

“He sent a message of thanks to the people of Zimbabwe and President Mnangagwa through the Speaker for the hospitality he received and also gave him an opportunity to express the gratitude from the people of Sahrawi for the support they receive from their comrades in Zanu PF and the people of Zimbabwe at international organisations like the AU and the UN,” he said.

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic has been under Morocco’s colonial rule since 1975.

In his congratulatory message, President Ghali commended President Mnangagwa’s victory despite the illegal sanctions imposed on the country.

“Despite all the imposed sanctions, which the Sahrawi Republic strongly condemns, the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe have shown the world their readiness for change and their commitment for democracy as the Zimbabwean people re-elected you as their President.

“I congratulate all election workers and voters for conducting an election that was free and peacefully transparent in keeping with Zimbabwe’s strong democratic values,” he said.