Source: Sandy, Omphile Marupi, Phuthi, to represent Zanu PF at general elections | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWE Music Rights Association board member responsible for Relationship Management and Liaison, Cde Dingumuzi Phuti who is also the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services has joined the bandwagon of present and former media players set to represent the ruling party in the forthcoming 2023 harmonised elections.

DJ Phuti as he is fondly known in the music circles is the sitting legislator for Bulilima West Constituency and will represent the party in Bulilima Constituency which is a combination of Bulilima West and East constituencies after the delimitation process.

Joining him is Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation executive producer at Montrose Studios in Bulawayo, Dr Omphile Marupi who beat incumbent legislator Cde Abednico Ncube to represent the party in the Gwanda South constituency.

Musician-cum-dancer Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi also won a seat to vie to head to the council chambers in Bulawayo under Ward 20 Pelandaba-Tshabalala after beating Zanu PF youth league national executive member Thabo Freedom Thwala.

With the party’s National Command Centre yet to announce official results nationally, there are indications that some other media players might emerge as the ruling party’s candidates.