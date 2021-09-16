Source: Sanganai/Hlanganani opens registration | Newsday (News)

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ZIMBABWE Tourism Authority (ZTA), organisers of the annual tourism fair, Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo yesterday opened registration for exhibitors for this year’s event.

The 15th edition of the fair will be hosted virtually from October 27 to 29, 2021 owing to the COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Speaking at a Press conference yesterday, acting ZTA chief executive Givemore Chidzidzi said there was optimism that new exhibitors would participate at this year’s event.

“We have taken into account the challenges that the industry has gone through during the past two years and we shall be offering the exhibition platform for registered industry players free of charge,” he said.

“Only those who are interested in enhancing their exhibition through taking 2Definition and 3Definition booths will pay a nominal fee for the booths. We encourage the industry to make use of this opportunity and remain connected to the markets through this platform.”

Chidzidzi said the expo remained relevant despite being held virtually.

“We switched to virtual expos last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and saw the need to embrace the ‘new normal’ as we could not continue to be absent in the various key source markets,” he said.

“We did an online survey and most of our source markets preferred the virtual exhibition due to travel restrictions. Going forward, due to the inoculation exercise underway, we shall be hosting hybrid exhibitions.”

Chidzidzi said Zimbabwe remained connected to the market through various platforms and membership of international associations from key source markets such as Japan Association of Travel Agents, African Travel and Tourism Association, Anerkannte Spezialisten fuer Afrika-Reisen Germany, hence the wider array of quality buyers.

About 190 exhibitors took part in the fair last year, including 29 foreigners.