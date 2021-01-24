Source: SB Moyo condolences continue to pour | Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

War veterans described Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo, who died on Wednesday, as “the finest cadre from the crucible of the Zimbabwe revolution” who distinguished himself as a soldier, scholar, Statesman and diplomat.

Condolence messages from friends and allies continued to pour in yesterday.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA) chairperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said Dr Moyo’s memory will always be cherished.

“Honourable Sibusiso Moyo, ZNLWA is ever indebted to you. You are the epitome of the finest cadre from the crucible of the Zimbabwe revolution. A freedom fighter, comrade, a cadre, a scholar, a soldier, an officer, a General, statesman, a diplomat. You had all that endorsement of talent and capability in one man. Salute to a great Zimbabwean. ZNLWA will forever cherish your memory.”

Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi said the nation had lost a “rare breed”.

“I have known Lt-Gen (Rtd) Dr Sibusiso Moyo for a very long time, ever since he was a young commission officer in the Midlands attached to the Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru, where I was attached to prosecutorial duties.

“Even from a young age, he always had a sense of mission,” he said.

“As a young officer at the Zimbabwe Military Academy, he was always outstanding because he had this burning hunger for knowledge.

“He was a strategist par excellence and an academic as he always talked about advancing his education.”

Dr Moyo, he added, was instrumental in setting up the Zimbabwe National Defence University, formerly the Zimbabwe Defence College.

“When the idea was formulated, there was plenty of scepticism because everyone thought it was too ambitious and the time was too short, but through the dedication and commitment to duty and patriotism and also commitment to excellence by Lt-Gen Moyo, we were able to transform the college into a university.

“He was always available to answer to the national call of duty no matter how challenging and difficult the circumstances were.”

The United States-based December 12 Movement leader Ms Viola Plummer also mourned the passing of the country’s top diplomat.

“From his teenage years in the liberation struggle, through his exemplary military service and educational achievements, through his tenure as the Governmental minister implementing the New Dispensation in foreign affairs, Dr Moyo exemplified true Zimbabwean patriotism,” said Ms Plummer in a letter to President Mnangagwa.

“Our experience with him continued the excellent relations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that we have had for three decades. We have just read and, from our humble viewpoint as a non-governmental organisation, agree with the designation of Dr Moyo as a national hero.

“Please convey our condolences to Dr Moyo’s family, the people and Government of Zimbabwe, the ZDF (Zimbabwe Defence Forces) and the comrades of ZANU PF.”