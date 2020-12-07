Source: Scholarship for school leavers | Sunday News (local news)

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

A BULAWAYO-based non-governmental organisation, Cannan Group International (CGI), has come up with a scholarship valued at US$25 000 targeting school leavers who will train in environment and waste management under the European Waste Management Union.

CGI director Mr Emmanuel Nota said they had established the scholarship because of their passion of ensuring quality education and also as a means of providing opportunities to school leavers who did not have the opportunity to further their education due to lack of funds.

He said the organisation aims at providing exposure, innovation and creativity within the African continent.

“CGI will be providing the scholarships valued at US$1 000 each to 25 youths in the city. They will be trained in environment and waste management which will be accredited by the European Waste Management Union.

“This is a bid to adapt to the global movements which call for creating healthy and sustainable environments. These scholarships will be available for youths between the age of 18 to 35. Students who have geography, environmental studies or any voluntary work with the BCC, Ema or any waste management company will get first preference,” said Mr Nota.

He said as part of efforts to get more youths participating in the programme, they will tomorrow be conducting a clean-up campaign in Bulawayo, which will also be graced by the city Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni.

“We are particularly focusing on waste management hence our plan to introduce ourselves to the city via this clean-up exercise. We want to cater for as much for school leavers, at least by giving them this opportunity.

“At CGI we have the passion for ensuring that quality education is accessible to everyone. We believe that education is the cornerstone for the development of our continent.

“Since 2015 we have contributed to hundreds of students getting a quality education. We have branches in Poland, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. We have offices in Harare and last month we opened our new branch in Bulawayo,” said Mr Nota.

He said it was their hope that the initial scholarships will impact on the ways in which Bulawayo manages wastes from its environments and that this will help create public awareness on how to maintain a sustainable environment.

“Our aim is to have a lasting relationship with the Bulawayo City Council as we know that this environment and waste management course will have a huge impact in the city.

“Our goal is that these students can then give back to their community,” he said.