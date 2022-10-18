Source: School head up for theft | Herald (Crime)

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

A Rugare Primary School headmistress has appeared in court on allegations of stealing the school’s timber and and asbestos sheets.

Investigations established that she planned to use the asbestos and timber to build a fowl run at her residence.

Calister Tarisai Matsitsiro (58) was facing theft charges when she appeared before a Harare magistrate.

She was remanded out of custody on free bail.

The court heard that on August 18, 2022 the accused went to a grade 7 class and requested some students to go and load 22×3.6 metres of endurate asbestos sheets and 5×6 metres pine timber into the school bus.

It is alleged that during loading of the asbestos and timber Themba Mangwiro who is the deputy Headmaster inquired as to where the asbestos and timber were being taken to and was told they were being taken to the school head’s residence in Rugare for use in the construction of a fowl run.

It was later established that the timber and asbestos were taken without the approval of the school SDA.