SDGs exhibition showcases nation's progress

United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator Mr Edward Kallon

Herald Correspondent

The Sustainable Development Goals exhibition in Harare is showcasing Zimbabwe’s progress in advancing the 17 SDGs that were adopted by United Nations member states in 2015, United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator Mr Edward Kallon has said.

Speaking at the SDG exhibition yesterday, Mr Kallon said the exhibition would inspire and mobilise more people and organisations to take greater action to make the SDGs a reality for all and make sure that no one is left behind.

The exhibition was running concurrently with the SDG Summit which is being held in New York, the United States.

Mr Kallon said the summit was being held at the midpoint of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and thus providing a platform for world leaders to interrogate and review the position of the SDGs and come up with strategies to accelerate implementation of the SDGs. “It is anticipated that the summit will mobilise all stakeholders for greater action. While we celebrate the achievements made so far, we also need to take note of the gaps that remain to be achieved by 2030 in ensuring quality and transformative education, health and well-being, gender equality and women empowerment, poverty eradication and economic development, strengthening Government institutions, e-governance and rule of law.

“This year, is the midpoint of the SDGs allowing us to reflect on what has and has not been achieved since 01 January 2016, when the SDGs came into effect. How much have we as individuals, communities, religious and political groups, private and public sector, contributed to making sustainable change?”

Mr Kallon said the United Nations continued to stand with the Government and the people of Zimbabwe to ensure that Agenda 2030 is a reality for even the most marginalised communities.

In a speech read in his behalf, Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Simon Masanga said the exhibition was the first of its kind where different members from different sectors and diverse stakeholders gathered to showcase initiatives being undertaken in implementing the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

“It is imperative to remind ourselves that member states of the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 SDGs in September 2015 hence we are now in the middle of implementing the agenda. As a nation, we are also in the middle of implementing our own National Development Strategy 1.

“The development trajectory that our country has taken is encapsulated in the Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income economy by 2030 as articulated by our President, His Excellency Dr E.D Mnangagwa. Our national development plans are in sync with the dictates of Agenda 2030 which signify collective commitment towards the elimination of poverty, building partnerships and spurring economic growth, safeguarding the environment for our own good and for future generations as we leave no one behind,” he said.