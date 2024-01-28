Source: Sebasa Irrigation Scheme voted best in Matabeleland South | Sunday News (local news)

Sione Amidu, Gwanda Correspondent

SEBASA Irrigation Scheme in Gwanda District has been praised for being the best performing irrigation scheme in Matabeleland South Province after excelling in management, sustainable operation, maintenance and production.

The 65ha irrigation scheme was rehabilitated by the Government under the Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP) in November 2017 at a cost of US$524 000. The rehabilitation also saw its conversion from diesel to solar power, drilling of eight boreholes and the construction of canals and a barrage.

Speaking on behalf of Professor Obert Jiri, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development at the irrigation prize giving day ceremony at Sebasa Irrigation Scheme last week, the Provincial Director for Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services Mrs Medeline Magwenzi applauded the farmers for working hard in improving the irrigation scheme. She said it was an honour to award farmers who have excelled in various disciplines.

“We are happy to be witnessing this important event, the awarding of prizes for good performance in the field of irrigation. The awarding of prizes is meant to motivate farmers to excel in the future. Irrigation is a critical component of agricultural production and a key driver of economic growth and development,” said Mrs Magwenzi

She added that the national prize giving day was meant to reward those who have shown excellence and commitment in agricultural practices.

“These remarkable individuals and organisations have embraced the strategies of optimising water use, implementing efficient irrigation technologies, and promoting responsible water management. Through their ingenuity and commitment, they have set new benchmarks for sustainable agriculture and serve as beacons of inspiration for others to follow,” she said.

Khwalu Irrigation Scheme came second and Zhulube third out of the 74 irrigation schemes in Matabeleland South. Despite being in one of the arid provinces in the country which falls under natural region five, Sebasa Irrigation Scheme also took up the fourth position in the national competition.

The irrigation scheme received US$1 075, a shield and five moisture sensors, while Khwalu received US$750 and five moisture sensors, and Zhulube irrigation U$500. The prizes were from the ministry. Mrs Magwenzi said the Government was on a drive to rehabilitate more irrigation schemes in the country as they were significantly contributing to the country’s food security.

“The Government is committed to the development and expansion of irrigation schemes, and has made significant investments in this area over the years. The Government prioritises investments in the irrigation facilities. It has put in place plans to rehabilitate 460 irrigation schemes covering 26 000ha and the target is to reach 350 000 hectares by 2025. Efforts in irrigation rehabilitation and development are bearing fruits and the area under irrigation has significantly increased,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, the director for irrigation development Engineer Bezzel Chitsungo said the rehabilitation motivated the need for the ministry to come up with the competition and there were partners who have been working with the Government in the rehabilitation of the schemes.

“This is a national competition and all the irrigation schemes were given a chance to participate, compete and show their finest in terms of sustainable operation and maintenance and production in the irrigation schemes,” he said

He said the judges were drawn from different districts across the country. Sebasa Irrigation vice-chairman Mr Makatso Sebatha said winning the first prize was a great honour as their efforts were not in vain.

“We are happy to witness this day, as an irrigation scheme we have been working hard listening to our supervisors and extension officers. We really deserve this and we are thankful to the judges and Government for recognising us. There is no single workshop that we missed, our efforts were not in vain. The irrigation has also helped us financially as we are educating our children using the money we get after selling some of the produce, we are getting something tangible. We received the prize money of US$1 075 from the Government, we are going to buy some machinery that can bring us money and also ease our means of doing business, agriculture is now a business,” said Mr Sebatha.