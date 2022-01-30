Source: Second phase Beitbridge expansion progressing well | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Tanyaradzwa Rusike

The second phase of the Beitbridge Border Post modernisation project, which includes construction of a world-class bus terminal, is nearing completion, with over 50 percent of the works having been completed.

Work on phase two of the multimillion-dollar project began in November last year.

Zimborders Consortium, in partnership withthe Government, is upgrading SADC’s busiest inland port at a cost of US$300 million under a 17-and-half years build, operate and transfer (BOT) concession.

About US$100 million has so far been sunk in the project.

Zimborders chief executive officer Mr Francois Diedrechsen said the project involves three phases.

“The first phase involved freight terminal construction and development of all relevant buildings associated with it, plus installation of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) system,” said Mr Diedrechsen.

“The second phase will see construction of a bus terminal plus all related buildings.

“The last stage being vehicle terminal plus all relevant construction and buildings associated with it plus an ICT system.

“To date, the freight section, being phase one, has been completed and commissioned.

“Phase two is approximately 50 percent complete, and all the out-of-port works have commenced and at varying stages of completion.”

Out-of-port works include the development of a new oxidation dam, water reservoir and pipeline, a fire station and 220 Government staff houses.

Zimborders plans to complete the outstanding phases of project this year.

“To date, a total of approximately US$100 million has been invested. This has been for construction works, ICT works and various deal costs including legal, financial, due diligence, feasibility fees and interest accruing during construction.

“We plan to complete both phase two and three of the on-port works this year, as well as most of the out-of-port works described above,” he said.

While project implementation was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, he added, it will be completed on schedule.

“Challenges are many and various as is expected with a project of this nature.

“Some of the biggest problems have been to do with the various Covid-19 waves experienced, which impacted working hours as well as staff health concerns at times.

“At times inclement weather has been a challenge.

“Notwithstanding the above, the project is on time and on budget.”

Acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development Engineer Amos Amos said completion of the first phase of the project had greatly reduced transit time at the border.

“A lot is being done at the border post in terms of modernisation,” he said.

“You find that there were so many delays at the port of entry because of inspections that were being carried out by different institutions.

“Right now we have combined the system and it is now three times faster than under the previous dispensation.

“In the long run we want to develop the port of entry into a one-stop border post.”