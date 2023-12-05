Source: Second Republic delivers on promises to Binga | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga addresses Zanu PF party supporters at Sinakoma Secondary School in Binga yesterday. – Pictures: Eliah Saushoma.

Mashudu Netsianda in BINGA

The Second Republic has fulfilled the bulk of its promises to the people of Binga in Matabeleland North, and assured locals that more development projects will be rolled out, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

He pledged the Government’s commitment to speedily rehabilitate Binga-Kamativi and Binga-Siabuwa roads, among others, as top priorities under the renewed infrastructural development drive in the province.

Binga, which has lagged in terms of development for years, is witnessing massive transformation under President Mnangagwa’s administration, which has green-lighted implementation of several major projects in the district in line with the thrust of “leaving no one and no place behind” in national development.

In line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), several projects that had stalled for years are underway across the country.

Notable major projects in Binga include the establishment of a polytechnic, refurbishment of the airstrip, the refurbishment, and operationalisation of the hospital mortuary, construction of a border post, civil registry, rehabilitation of Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme and part of Binga-Siabuwa road, which has since been tarred.

The Binga-Siabuwa road connects Karoi in Mashonaland West and Gokwe in the Midlands and is key for industrialisation and transportation in Binga.

Other projects include the setting up of a nursing school at Binga District Hospital.

Addressing scores of Zanu PF supporters at a rally at Sinakoma Secondary School under Chief Sinakoma to drum up support for Cde Chineka Muchimba, the party’s candidate for the Binga North by-election this coming weekend, VP Chiwenga said Binga will never be the same.

“I want to assure you that as Government under the Second Republic, we will continue with our agenda of transforming Binga in line with the mantra of leaving no one and no place.

“Last year, President Mnangagwa commissioned fishing rigs for chiefs, youths, and women groups since you have Lake Kariba at your disposal to transform your lives,” he said.

“We now want to construct small dams for fishery projects starting with the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme. As I speak, our national party chairperson is in Egypt signing contracts with companies, which want our fish.”

VP Chiwenga said the Government is in the process of upgrading Binga District Hospital into a nursing school, which would absorb locals to train as nurses.

“We have constructed several clinics targeting expecting mothers and these facilities are in Sinakoma in Ward 5, Muchedu in Ward 11, Chipale Clinic in ward 22 and Chineko Clinic in ward 18. We continue to construct more clinics to improve healthcare in the district,” he said.

“We are drilling boreholes in all 35 000 villages across the country and each household will have a borehole and a nutritional garden under the first phase of the programme. We are aware that power was a challenge in Binga and therefore we have put solar transformers in areas like Chunga and Manjolo Business Centre.”

VP Chiwenga said the Government is prioritising the rehabilitation of the Binga-Kamativi Road and the Binga-Siabuwa Road, including other feeder roads

“Binga-Kamativi Road is one of our priority projects including Binga-Lusulu Road, Binga-Chunga, and the Binga-Siabuwa Road where so far we have tarred 10km and we are now working towards tarring another 15km until the entire project is finished,” he said.

“We want Zupco buses, which were deployed here including those that will be deployed in future to use trafficable roads.

“We are also aware of network challenges and as Government we are working towards addressing that problem and we have engaged NetOne and Econet to construct boosters in the affected areas. There is a lot that needs to be addressed here in Binga North and as Government, we will continue to explore ways of addressing those challenges.”

VP Chiwenga urged the electorate to vote for Cde Muchimba saying his victory would help spearhead development in the district.

“I, therefore, urge all of you gathered here to correct the mistake you made during the August 23 harmonised elections by voting for continued development. I urge you to vote for Cde Chineka Muchimba so that Zanu PF wins resoundingly. He is your son, born in ward three, and attended school in Binga,” he said.

The Vice President also donated over 30 tonnes of mealie meal to the elderly and vulnerable groups and handed over another 30 tonnes of mealie meal, rice, flour, and food hampers donated by the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The First Lady also donated baby kits for expecting mothers.

“When I came here, our First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa gave me 30 tonnes of mealie meal so that we give it to the elderly and other vulnerable groups. In addition to that I brought you another 30 tonnes to make it 60 tonnes and this is enough for everyone gathered here,” he said

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, gave a brief update on key development projects in Binga and commended the Second Republic for walking the talk.

“So far, DDF has gravelled 61 km of Siabuwa-Mugere Road and it is now accessible. In terms of addressing potable water challenges, 16 boreholes for chiefs have been drilled,” he said.

“We have also solarised some of the boreholes and some of the equipment for the remodelling of Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme is now onsite and we expect to start irrigating next week. Binga will never be the same again as this project will economically empower local communities through agriculture.”

Minister Moyo said because of the abundant water on the Zambezi River coupled with vast tracts of arable land, Binga has the potential to be turned into a greenbelt.

Senator Chief Siansali of Binga said the new projects, which are a culmination of a meeting between President Mnangagwa and local chiefs, will transform the lives of people in Binga in a big way.