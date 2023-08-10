Source: Second Republic prioritises primary health care | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Health and Child Care Minister at the commissioning of new equipment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare yesterday.

The Second Republic’s commitment towards improving the country’s health delivery was on show yesterday as President Mnangagwa commissioned a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) centre and handed over a wide assortment of medical equipment and vehicles that will be distributed to hospitals and clinics across the country.

President Mnangagwa has continued to stress the importance of healthcare delivery as an enabler of the country’s economic development and ultimately the achievement of national goals including Vision 2030.

Consequently, the President’s administration has taken a deliberate step to restructure and reform the public health system as increased access to health services for all Zimbabweans is central to universal health coverage.

The President commissioned an MRI centre and then making sure that required new equipment was widely spread to upgrade the whole public health sector from clinics to major hospitals, commissioned: 77 dental equipment sets comprising chairs, autoclaves and x-rays; 10 000 sets of emergency equipment comprising digital blood pressure machines, oxygen concentrators and glucometers; 36 more ambulances, 36 more double-cab vehicles, 15 more 10-tonne trucks to be used for medicine distribution, 15 more double-cab utility vehicles and 28 staff buses for health personnel.

Speaking at the commissioning held at the MRI centre at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, he said the Second Republic was committed to meeting Zimbabweans’ health needs.

Provision of primary healthcare to all citizens, at all levels, was a top priority hence his administration would continue ensuring that health institutions “provide quality, accessible and affordable healthcare and specialist services to our people”.

In line with the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030, the Second Republic remained true to its word and was making concerted strides in ensuring quality healthcare provision.

“This event is yet another testimony of the positive impact of the bold and timely decision by the Second Republic to restructure and reform the public health sector in our country.

“Brick upon brick, stone upon stone and step by step, my Government continues to make headway towards the realisation of quality health care to our citizenry as encapsulated in the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030.

“We are also committed to accelerating the attainment of sustainable development goals and ensuring the achievement of universal health coverage. To date, significant progress has been made in improving health outcomes in response to the health needs of our population,” he said.

His administration was also committed to continue improving conditions of service for workers in the health sector and all public sector workers at large. He urged healthcare workers to desist from engaging in strikes as Government continues to make concerted efforts to address their plight.

“The improvement of the conditions of service for all public sector workers, including health care workers is ongoing. This has seen the provision of tools of trade, improved working environments as well as monetary and nonmonetary benefits. Transport has also been increased to ferry workers to and from work.

“The 28 staff buses for health service personnel availed today should be distributed equitably across the country. No place should be left behind,” said the President.

While outlining some of the feats achieved by the Second Republic in the health sector, President Mnangagwa said the country was on a modernisation drive for all public hospitals and healthcare centres. This was guided by his policy of “leaving no one and no place behind”.

“In June this year, our country resumed open heart surgery here at Parirenyatwa Hospital, which has enhanced access and affordability to those requiring the service. Last week I commissioned Cowdray Park Hospital in Bulawayo province, which is one of a series of health facilities we are building in districts across the country.

“The first was Stoneridge Hospital in Harare South, which I commissioned on May 13, 2022. Mataga Clinic in Mberengwa District is operational whilst the construction of Runyararo Clinic in Chimanimani District is almost complete.

“Under this model being rolled out by my Government, the new state of the art health facilities comprise maternity units with pre-natal and post-natal wards; male, female and paediatric wards; surgical operating theatres; as well as accommodation for nurses and doctors, among other amenities,” he said.

“These facilities together with several new clinics and health centres being built across provinces and districts, under the devolution and decentralisation programmes, are having a transformational impact to our health delivery system.”

The new 1.5 Tesla MRI that was unveiled by the President is a specialised imaging modality with the capacity to perform brain, spine, cardio-vascular imaging and advanced neuroimaging among an array of other functions.

President Mnangagwa charged Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to ensure that this service would be made affordable to the general citizenry.

“This modern equipment will undoubtedly enhance efficient radiology services for our people at public health institutions. As our country’s largest teaching hospital, it is befitting for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to have this kind of equipment which will also facilitate prompt diagnosis and treatment of patience inhouse.

“Similarly, my administration is reviving the country’s public dental institutions and the assortment of dental equipment will be distributed to our Government dental centres.

“This thrust to equip our hospitals is ongoing and the Zanu PF Government will continue making sure that all our health facilities provide quality, accessible and affordable healthcare and specialist services to our people,” said the President.

Dr Kudzaishe Chimedza from Harare Government Dental Centre said they were grateful to have received the dental equipment as it would go a long way in bridging the oral health gap in the country.

Efforts being spearheaded by the Second Republic in improving and ensuring primary healthcare access to all and sundry are expected to significantly aid to the country’s development agenda.