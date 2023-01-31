Source: Second Republic willing to return Zipra properties | The Herald (Local News)

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa is willing to return all properties belonging to former Zipra fighters that were seized during disturbances that occurred after independence.

President Mnangagwa made the pledge to return the properties in 2019 after meeting ex-ZIPRA cadres at State House in Bulawayo and assigned then Vice President Kembo Mohadi to lead the process.

Apart from returning the properties, President Mnangagwa has also opened up discussions on the issue of disturbances in the Matabeleland and Midlands regions as part of the national healing process.

The former Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army fighters contributed their demobilisation pay-outs and purchased various properties across the country.

Some of the properties were seized by the Government after some disturbances in Matabeleland and parts of the Midlands in the early 1980s.

The former ZIPRA combatants met over the weekend during a meeting convened by Cde Tshinga Dube where he said the issue had to be brought to finality.

Addressing ex-ZIPRA cadres at McDonald Hall in Mzilikazi high density suburb, former ZIPRA commander and ZANU PF Politburo member Cde Tshinga Dube said the new dispensation was willing to address the matter which has been dragging for over 40 years.

“Most comrades who approached the President were told that Government was willing to hand over properties provided that we go through the Zanu PF vice president (Kembo) Mohadi.

“Recently the (Zanu PF) vice president Mohadi called me to his office and gave me an order that we form a committee that would be able to come up with a register of all ZIPRA properties which will be sent to him,” he said.

Dube told the ZIPRA veterans that he was an emissary of President Mnangagwa and was sent to explain Government position on returning of seized properties and also to form a committee that would assist in identifying and listing the properties.

“We are gathered here, not to discuss politics, but business. Why business? You are all aware that we could not discuss this subject for 40 years. We do so today under the new dispensation, which has opened the room for tolerance and to exercise the freedom that we fought for,” he said.

“We are all aware that the background to the properties came about due to the teething problems that out country went through in the infant stages of our freedom in 1980 to 1987.

He said the administration of former President Robert Mugabe promised to return the properties, but nothing materialised.

“The late Cde Msika announced to us that there was an agreement reached to return the properties, but nothing happened. This was followed by the death of Cde Msika, then came VP John Nkomo who also promised us that our properties will be returned, likewise nothing happened,” said Dube, adding a number of groups pursued the case without any clear outcomes.

“Recently, after the new dispensation, His Excellency the President, came with a new policy that all outstanding problems from the first government must be transparently solved, thus, even the sensitive Gukurahundi issue,” he said.

Cde Dube applauded President Mnangagwa for solving the problem of comrades who were dismissed from the Zimbabwe National Army in 1983.

“Now their problem has been solved after almost 40 years and I hear they will be compensated for 40 years salaries and also registered onto pension fund.

Cde Dube told the cadres not to mix ZAPU properties with ZIPRA, saying Zapu properties were integrated with Zanu to form ZANU PF.

He said when these properties were returned, a board of directors would be formed, which would discuss the distribution modalities to cater for all shareholders. Those who have passed on would be represented by their widows or children, he explained.

Cde Angeline Masuku who also attended the meeting also thanked the President for his stance to resolve the issue.

“This meeting is critical in the history of ZIPRA forces as it has shown that President Mnangagwa is different and he is willing to engage everyone who had issues with the First Republic.

“Comrades came in their numbers and it shows that they are happy with what is going to happen. This was a thorny issue for more than 40 years,” she noted.

Some of the properties that the ZIPRA cadres seek to reclaim include Magnet House in Bulawayo, Kudu Motors, Hampton Farm, Ascot Farm, Nest Egg Farm, Woodyglen Farm, Mbalabala Garage, Nyamandlovu Farm and Snake Park among others. – New Ziana/Herald Reporter.