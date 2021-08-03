Source: Seed Co donates 2 500 doses to Agritex | Herald (Top Stories)

Herald Reporter

Seed Co has donated 2 500 doses of Covid-19 vaccines for Agritex officers

to assist the Government in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and

Child Care and Cimas to vaccinate the Mandebvu community.

Yesterday, Seed Co handed over the unused vaccines from its programmes to

Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo, Minister of

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka and

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare Dr John Mangwiro after the

successful vaccination exercise in Mandebvu.

Regional managing director of Seed Co Limited Mr Edworks Mhandu said

Agritex officers are important to the farming community hence it is

important to ensure that they are protected from Covid-19.

“We want to emphasise the importance of Agritex to the farming community.

In the engagement with farmers, Seed Co agronomy staff work very closely

with Agritex officers who are found at ward, district and provincial level

all over the country.”

“The Agritex officers (Vanamudhumeni vedu) are part of the farming

community and the essential training and knowledge that they give to our

farmers is what significantly improves productivity at the farms.

“So it is important to ensure that the Agritex officers are protected from

the Covid-19 virus and we are told by health experts that vaccination is

key in the protection against Covid-19,” Mr Mhandu said.

Agriculture Minister Dr Masuka said all people in the agricultural sector

should be vaccinated because they are frontline workers.

“The agricultural sector has been awarded the special essential service

status because it’s a special service even in the midst of the pandemic we

are allowed to operate, but adhering to Covid-19 guidelines hence we

should all get vaccinated,” said the Minister.

Local Government Minister Moyo said the gesture will go a long way in

ensuring the Agritex staff are protected.

“I would like to thank and appreciate Seed Co for donating 2 500 Covid 19

vaccines to Agritex staff. This life saving gesture will go a long way in

ensuring that the Agritex staff are protected from the pandemic.”

“Agritex, being an essential service, has staff who continue to do farm

visits and a lot of face to face interactions.

“Our extension officers need to do frequent farm visits to ensure farmers

are ready for the season.”

“Our aim is to ensure that both communal and commercial farmers are geared

up and ready for the forthcoming farming season. We hope to execute our

work in a safe and conducive environment. Hence this timeous intervention

by Seed Co is commendable,” said the Minister.

Cimas managing director Mr Vulindlela Ndlovu said the cooperation between

private sector and Government shows solidarity.

“As we continue to tackle this defining health crisis of our time, and the

deep cooperation between the private sector and Government illustrates the

solidarity and leadership needed to defeat Covid-19,” he said.