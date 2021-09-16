Source: Seke Road repair to costs US$3,4m | Newsday (News)

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

GOVERNMENT says the ongoing rehabilitation of Seke Road under its controversial Emergency Road and Rehabilitation Programme will gobble US$3,4 million.

Early this year, the government took over the maintenance of urban roads from local authorities, a move seen by many as a political gimmick.

Responding to enquiries made last month by Bishop Jonathan Masamba, representing a consortium of stakeholders including residents, faith-based groups and businesspeople in Chitungwiza under the Chitungwiza Multi-stakeholders Forum, Transport and Infrastructural Development secretary Tedious Chinyanga gave details of the contract between Bitumen World and the government for the rehabilitation of Seke Road.

“The Transport and Infrastructural Development ministry is in a contract with Bitumen World for the rehabilitation of Seke Road,” Chinyanga said in a letter dated September 10 seen by NewsDay yesterday.

“The contract details are as follows: Contract sum: US$3 385 834,79, equivalent to $291 181 791,94. The contract is denominated in United States dollars and payable in Zimbabwean dollars at the prevailing auction rate on the date of invoicing.”

The Transport ministry secretary said, the rehabilitation of 6,3km of dual carriageway from Coca-Cola Corner in Graniteside to a kilometre after Maruta shopping centre in Hatfield, would be completed in three months.