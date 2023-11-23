Source: Seke villagers apprehend robber | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A 31-year-old suspected armed robber believed to have been part of a four-member gang that attempted to rob a man in Dema, Seke was apprehended by villagers after the victim shouted for help.

Following the arrest of Tatenda Mhonda, police recovered a Browning Pistol with an empty magazine.

Mhonda and his three accomplices who are still at large, are believed to be among criminals that have been terrorising villagers around Seke district.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and warned criminals that they would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Police in Dema have arrested Tatenda Mhonda aged 31 for illegal possession of a Browning pistol. The suspect was part of four suspected robbers who were on prowl in Mungate Village, Seke, while armed with iron bars.

“The suspects attacked a villager who later shouted for help from the public, resulting in Tatenda Mhonda being apprehended by a mob. The other suspects fled. The recovered pistol had an empty magazine,” he said.

This week, police launched a manhunt for six armed robbers who are terrorising people, including a gang that raided a house in Chegutu early Saturday morning before stealing US$22 400 cash, cellphones and three car keys.

The Chegutu robbers who were wearing balaclavas and armed with machetes first attacked a security guard manning the house in Rifle Range at around 2am before stealing the cash and the keys.

Police said the car keys were for a Toyota GD6, Toyota Landcruiser and a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

A Mutoko man recently lost over US$10 600 to two armed robbers who raided his homestead during the night.

The robbers who were armed with a pistol and a stone, attacked the complainant before stealing the cash, two cellphones and two helmets.

Police in Karoi were also investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred during the night on November 9, 2023 at a shop specialising in selling stock feed, hardware and farming implements in Chiedza.

The thieves gained entry in the shop through the window before blowing a cash safe and stealing US$1 850 cash.

Last month, police activated crack teams countrywide as well as adequate human resources to deal with criminal syndicates.

This comes after most members of two robbery gangs were arrested, with two of the robbers dead in gunfights in Harare as the police build up their successes against criminals.