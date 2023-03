Source: Senate President in Russia | The Herald (Local News)

Cde Mabel Memory Chinomona (Right) and Lyudmila Skakovskaya

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President of the Senate Cde Mabel Memory Chinomona has arrived in Moscow on a bilateral visit to the Federation of Russia.

She was received by the Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture, and also the Representative of the Executive authority of the Tver Region, Lyudmila Skakovskaya.