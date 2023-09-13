Source: ‘Serial killer’ denies cooking and eating human beings | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Thandolwenkosi Ndhlovu

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Suspected serial killer Thandolwenkosi Ndhlovu (20), who is linked to at least eight murders in the capital has pleaded guilty to the killings but denied cooking and eating human flesh.

He revealed this when he appeared before Harare Magistrates Mrs Ethel Chichera for confirmation of circumstances.

Ndhlovu told the court that he was beaten by officers from CID to accept the circumstances of cooking and eating human flesh.

The court heard that on August 28, at around midnight, the accused approached the now deceased Emmanuel Godfrey (25) who was sleeping on the pavement near Chinengundu Building at the corner of George Silundika Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street in Harare.

It is the State’s case that Ndhlovu crushed Godfrey’s head using a concrete block killing him instantly.

It is alleged that thereafter, he slit open deceased’s stomach and took some organs and went away.

On the same day at around 8am, the body of the deceased was discovered by an informant who reported the matter to the police.

The court heard that on August 31, again at around midnight, the accused using the same modus operandi approached another male vagrant who was sleeping at corner Innez Terrace and Robert Mugabe Road in Harare.

He allegedly crushed the now deceased, who has not been identified, on the head using a concrete block killing him instantly and he went away.

The body of the now deceased was discovered by a passerby who reported matter to the police.

On September 2, at around 11pm Sabelo Masheo (33) was sleeping behind Rainbow Towers Hotel at the corner of Samora Machel Avenue and Rekayi Tangwena Road in Harare.

He was suddenly woken by the accused who was standing besides him and he identified the accused as a fellow vagrant.

It is alleged that Ndhlovu took a large stone and hit Masheo on the head and the complainant sustained a cut. Ndlovu tried to crush Masheo again but the complainant fled before he reported the matter to the police.

On September 3 at around 1am, the accused approached another man who was asleep at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Seventh Street in Harare.

The accused was armed with a big stone and smashed the unidentified man killing him instantly.

The accused tried to cut off the now deceased’s private parts but fled from the scene before completing his mission.

The body of the now deceased was found by a passerby who made a report to police.

It is further alleged that on September 4, at around 1am, Ndhlovu approached two men who were asleep in a bushy area at the corner of Cripps Road and Remembrance Drive in Mbare near Mupedzanhamo Flea Market.

He crushed their heads with two concrete blocks killing them instantly. The accused slit open their stomachs and took internal organs before leaving the scene.

The two bodies were discovered by a passerby who reported the matter to the police.

On the same day, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare led by Detective Sergeant Muunze received information linking the accused to the offences leading to his arrest near Simon Mazorodze flyover in Harare. On arrest, detectives saw blood stained clothes which the accused was wearing.

The accused later made some formal indications at the crime scenes.