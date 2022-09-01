Source: Serial thief faces 17 counts of robbery | Herald (Crime)

Chido Nyamuyaruka Court Correspondent

A HARARE serial thief appeared in court yesterday facing 17 counts of robbery.

Blessing Kadzomba (30) stood before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda and was remanded in custody to October 6 pending finalisation of investigations.

Admission to bail was denied due to the strength of the State’s case.

The State represented by Anesu Chirenje alleged that on March 3 this year, Blessing Kadzomba in company of Shepherd Fombe and Timothy Machakaire, who are on remand, picked a woman with their car along Lomagundi and robbed her off an HP laptop, power pack, Samsung A52 cellphone, Itel P36 cellphone, US$250 and $700 before they dumped her along Marlborough Drive.

They used a Toyota Wish vehicle registration number AEI 9872.

On the second count, on April 1, Kadzomba and his two accomplices picked up another woman with the same motor vehicle and took an Alcatel Tablet and a brown wallet from her handbag and then shoved her off the car.

On the same day and along Mukuvisi Woodlands and Sunningdale Road, they robbed Mispah Chitiki of cash R1 200 after offering him a lift.

On February 28, Kadzomba robbed Linda Madhumera of her itel P36 and US$33 along Prince Edward and Lawson road using the same method.

The three robbed other people using the same method in areas such as Mbudzi Roundabout and Irvine’s along Chitungwiza Road in Southlea Park.