Source: Set aside politics, focus on development: Minister | Newsday (News)

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

PRESIDENTIAL Affairs minister Joram Gumbo has urged Zimbabweans to set aside political differences and concentrate on fostering development, especially the construction of schools.

Gumbo said this during a tour of Vulindlela Primary School in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, on Wednesday.

“When it comes to development, put your political beliefs aside. We need to make sure that there are areas of convergence and in those areas where we converge, this is where we are supposed to talk about issues that affect the future of our country and children,” Gumbo said.

“Let us try and work together despite our political differences. I encourage us to see things differently. The shortage of infrastructure has led to many instances where schools were forced to introduce hot seating and double shifts.

“This arrangement has come with negative effects on our education system. I am also informed that pupils have been walking distances of about 10km to get to the nearest school.”

Gumbo also said through government’s 100-day cycle programme, more funds would be disbursed to finish up the remaining blocks.

“The construction of Vulindlela Primary School will provide the much-needed relief for learners and parents in this area and specifically, it will help to improve access to education as the residents in the suburb are close to 15 000,” he said.

“At times, government does not have the money as it comes through taxes and then it is distributed towards different programmes.”

Bulawayo City Council housing and community services director Dictor Khumalo said Vulindlela School still needed a further $83 million for the full project implementation as it currently has two blocks.

