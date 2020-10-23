Source: Seven perish in head-on collision | Herald (Africa)

Victor Maphosa and Fungai Lupande

Police have released the names of seven people who died when a Honda Fit collided head-on with a Toyota Raum 192km from Harare on the highway to Mutare on Tuesday morning.

Five who were serioulsy injured were admitted to Rusape General Hospital.

The dead were identified as Lincolin Mukwenje (4), Mufaro Chirewa (5), Aydila Mukwenje (6), Nomatter Marera (22), Donwell Banganywa (8), Cleopatra Chirevo (29) and Orient Chirevo (23).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident happened at around 4am when the Honda Fit was on its way to Harare with five occupants while the Toyota Raum was headed for Mutare with seven occupants.

“On approaching the 192km peg, the driver of the Toyota Raum lost control of the vehicle and encroached into the lane of the oncoming Honda Fit.

“As a result, there was a head-on collision and two passengers died on the spot while five were pronounced dead on arrival at Rusape Hospital.

“The Honda Fit caught fire and was burnt out,” he said.

On Monday morning, 13 people were seriously injured when an unregistered Nissan Caravan collided with a Honda Fit at the intersection of Churchill Avenue and Liberation Legacy Way near Borrowdale Racecourse.

Of the 13 people that were injured, 12 were in the kombi and both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Ass Com Nyathi said the driver of the Nissan Caravan drove through a red robot resulting in the collision.

Meanwhile, the death toll for people involved in an accident the along Mvurwi-Kanyemba road on Sunday has risen to five.

Three people died on the spot when a Nissan Caravan driven by a police officer Superintendent Macron Machipisa (46), burst its rear tyre at the 14km peg, veered off the road and overturned.

Two more people died at Mvurwi Hospital while 14 were injured.

Modetsa Chingamba and Eva Rupiya died on the spot while Margret Kambarami died on the way to Mvurwi Hospital.

The following day Martin Ndoro (82) died at Mvurwi Hospital from injuries sustained during the accident.