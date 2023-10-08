Source: Sex education imperative for the nation’s well-being
Realistically, the world is fast evolving and it is becoming almost impossible to shield young adults from sex. Sure abstinence is the best prevention method but young adults should be empowered with alternatives should they decide to engage in sexual activities.
While the world is evolving and technological advancement is at its peak, African cultures and traditions stand sustained and advocated for. I can safely say that this has been attributed to the promiscuity of young adults. They stand between being culturally moulded beings with remarkable manners and fitting into this new world of intimate relationships. Surely, we can all agree that this has contributed to disastrous abortions, early childhood marriages and teenage pregnancies as these individuals are leading hypocritical life.
A survey titled “National Assessment on Adolescent Pregnancies in Zimbabwe” blamed Zimbabwe’s economic recession and high poverty levels for the current rise in teenage pregnancies bedevilling the country. Sure the study was done by a technical team drawn from Plan International, Zimbabwe Nation, Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council and Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Ministry but isn’t that just a reasonable way out?
There’s more to teenage pregnancies than many people are ready to admit and it is sad. Say the economy has been fixed, does that also fix the “heat of the moment”, the “I want to know how it feels”, the “I am shy to get the morning after at the registered pharmacy so why not just get it from Sam”. How about the ” My parents will kill me if they find out I am pregnant so why not backyard abortion? Can we just wake up?
While Maisie Sellers says young adults should engage in open dialogues in sexual relationships as it ensures a sense of choice and self-confidence that ultimately contributes to a healthier sexual experience, I think that we should first remove the brackets and sex education should be stripped of its sacredness. Unlike in in developed countries where children have open relationships with their parents and guardians, African cultures are cast in stone bit haven’t we had enough “accidental miscarriages”, would we rather read terrible, desperate situations about our teenagers as “hideys” on social media.
Take Jackie Ngarande’s page for example, desperate teenagers plead for advice on how to deal with pregnancies, STIs and abortion yet they have parents and guardians at home who could have prevented the unfortunate situations by having the sex talk with them before it was too late. As a nation we are failing the young adults, choosing cultural values at the expense of our children’s health and its terribly sad!
Sex education, in its simplest terms is the art of enlightening someone on all matters concerning sex and sexuality. Sex education should not only bruise the surface but rather include teachings on consent, communication and mutual respect. It ought to start at a very early age when most of us can testify to have been taught about covering, guarding and protecting our “essentials” when we were toddlers.
Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo, a Zimbabwean writer, says sex education should be taught in stages so as to not overwhelm the young recipients. The information should be tailored in such a way that young individuals receive age-appropriate information at each stage of their sexual development. While we are in the process of tailoring that information, we should consider the fact that people are unique and so they mature uniquely. It is important to consider one’s mental capability and determine the kind of information they can handle. If we can accept that some girls get their menstruation earlier than others, why not treat sexual needs the same way?
It is crucial to work collaboratively, engaging parents and guardians in crafting sex education programs that reflect African values, cultural nuances and the diverse needs of young people. It is important to involve all stakeholders in the conversation and bridge the gaps between traditional beliefs and contemporary understandings as this fosters an inclusive and culturally appropriate approach to sex education.
Young adults can not be forced to abstain from sex without educating them on the potential risks and the ways to protect themselves from bacterias and STIs. Although this is something they already know, we should not ignore the fact that these are naive teenagers who are helplessly in love with conniving and manipulative partners. Take a minute to listen to tales of how infected individuals got infected and see the change knowledge on sex education could have made.
“The prevalence of pregnancy differed significantly between the two age groups, with older adolescents(15-19 years old) being 71.2 times more likely to be pregnant than young adolescents” as according to the National Assessment on Adolescent Pregnancies in Zimbabwe, shocking as it is.
The idea is not to teach young adults to have sex but rather to equip them with the appropriate information to make an informed decision should they decide to engage in sexual activities. Instead of fighting against technological advancements, why not value our children more and put their health first.
Sex education is essential for young adults in today’s rapidly evolving world. While abstinence is the best prevention method, it’s important to empower young adults with alternatives and educate them about the potential risks and ways to protect themselves if they choose to engage in sexual activities. African cultures and traditions contribute to the conflict young adults face when trying to navigate intimate relationships in this new world. This conflict can lead to negative consequences such as abortions, early marriages, and teenage pregnancies. It’s crucial for parents and guardians to have open dialogues with their children about sexual relationships instead of relying on social media platforms for advice. Sex education should be comprehensive and include teachings on consent, communication, and mutual respect. It should start at an early age and be tailored to each stage of a young individual’s sexual development, taking into consideration their unique mental capabilities and maturity levels. Collaboration among all stakeholders, including parents, guardians, and traditional leaders, is key in developing sex education programs that reflect African values and address the diverse needs of young people. By prioritizing sex education, we can empower young adults to make informed decisions and prioritize their health and well-being. – By Kundai Laverna Sharamba
