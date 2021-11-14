Source: Sex worker steals client’s car | The Standard (Local News)

By Nizbert Moyo

A Bulawayo-based commercial sex worker allegedly stole her client’s vehicle while he was sleeping.

The two had met at a service station in the central business district and decided to spend the night together. While the man slept, the woman stole his vehicle but was involved in an accident after she rammed into a precast wall.

She allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the scene after stealing some valuables from it.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the complainant woke up in the morning and discovered that Cwebisile Moyo (23) of Granada flats had vanished with his motor vehicle. “Police in Bulawayo have arrested Moyo of Granda flats Samuel Parirenyatwa Street for theft of a motor vehicle, which occurred between Connaught and Masotsha Ndlovu last week,” Ncube said.

