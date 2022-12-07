Shashl contemplates dropping rape charges

Senior Court Reporter 
SINGER Shashl real name Ashleigh Angel Moyo is contemplating dropping rape and physical abuse charges against Chillspot Records producer DJ Levels, born Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, on certain conditions.

The new development saw the State returning DJ Levels’ docket to the police station for further management.

DJ Levels was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared in court today and was ordered to return to court on January 20 when he may be charged with violating some sections of the Data Protection Act.

Harare magistrate Mrs Kudzai Zihove released him on $20 000 bail.
Mr Pardon Dziva appeared for the State while lawyer Mr Dumisani Mtombeni represented DJ Levels.

