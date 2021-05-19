Source: Shava on diplomatic offensive | Newsday (News)

BY VANESSA GUZHA

Foreign Affairs minister Fredrick Shava has embarked on a three-day diplomatic offensive to Botswana, Namibia and South Africa to strengthen the country’s relations with the region in line with his re-engagement mandate.

Ministry spokesperson Constance Chemwai said Shava would pay courtesy calls to his counterparts in the three countries and exchange views on regional, continental and international issues of common interest.

“The visits are in affirmation of government’s policy of engagement and re-engagement,” Chemwai said.

“During the visit, Shava will co-chair the sixth round of the political and diplomatic consultations of the Zimbabwe Namibia joint permanent commission of co-operation which was last held in July 2019 in Windhoek.

“The ministers will sign the agreement on the establishment of a bi-national commission. This agreement will change the joint commission to a bi-national commission which is chaired at head of State and government level,” Chemwai said.

Shava, who until his recent appointment as Foreign Affairs minister was Zimbabwe’s envoy to the United Nations. He replaced Sibusiso Moyo, who succumbed to COVID-19 early this year.

