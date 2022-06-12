Shock as missing CCC activist’s body is found

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Zimbabweans yesterday reacted with shock and anger to revelations that the mutilated body of a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, who had been missing for two weeks was found dumped in a well at a homestead of a Zanu PF terror gang leader.

Moreblessing Ali went missing on May 24 after she was allegedly abducted by her ex-boyfriend Pius Jamba in Chitungwiza. Her body was retrieved from a well at the family homestead of known Chitungwiza Zanu PF terror leader Simbarashe Chisango in Manyame.

Jamba is said to be related to Chisango and is also a Zanu PF member.

Ali’s body was cut into two and her intestines were put in a plastic bag.

When Ali was abducted, police were at pains to explain the reason for the crime, saying she was a victim of a relationship gone sour and her disappearance had nothing to do with politics.

But the opposition has insisted that Ali was a victim of Zanu PF terror attacks.

Yesterday, the discovery of her body coincided with a CCC planned search party for Ali in Chitungwiza and other areas, with the opposition party also offering US$5 000 reward to individuals who would provide information on her whereabouts.

When The Standard arrived at the Chisango homestead at Dunnottar Farm, shocked villagers had gathered to witness the retrieval of the activist’s body.

Ali’s body was positively identified by her son, Silent.

“I was thinking that it’s a lie that my mum was found murdered.

“I even sent messages to people saying that it was a lie.

“I then realised that it was true when the police called me,” Silent told The Standard.

“Police asked what my mother was wearing and I could remember what her friend told us.

“I identified her with dreadlocks, brown jacket and polo neck. Her body was cut into three pieces. Part of the dreadlocks were cut.

“I missed my mother. I had no rest. I couldn’t sleep.

“I was just waiting to see my mum. I am glad that her body was found but deep inside I am deeply hurt.”

Ali’s murder is being investigated by Marondera police under CR number 5048384.

In a statement last night, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Ali’s body was discovered by Jamba’s mother Linah Mukandi.

Nyathi described Jamba as a suspect in the murder case. He said police were disturbed “by some politicians, including some lawyers, who are issuing threats to government officials and the police in connection with the said case.”

“Some are openly inciting violence,” he claimed. “The police reiterates that this is a callous and heinous crime of which all efforts will be made to ensure that suspects are brought to book without fail.”

CCC interim spokesperson Fadzai Mahere last night confirmed Ali’s murder.

“The body found at the well at the Chisango home has been formally identified as Moreblessing Ali,” Mahere posted on Twitter.

“We await a formal report from police on the circumstances of the murder.”

CCC supporters who included Chitungwiza North legislator Godfrey Sithole and some councillors witnessed the retrieval of Ali’s body.

Riot police, supported by water cannons, camped at the scene.

Academic Ibbo Mandaza expressed shock over the activist’s murder.

“Hard to believe, let alone accept that they would kill Moreblessing after abducting her on May 24,” Mandaza said on Twitter.

“Her lifeless body dumped in a well, not far from where they abducted her.

“I feel sore and devastated and imagine her children, relatives and friends.

“We have to stop this.”

European Union head of delation to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen had earlier tweeted urging the authorities to show seriousness in investigating Ali’s abduction.

“It has been two and half weeks since Moreblessing Ali went missing,” Olkkonen said on Twitter.

“I hope she is safe. Zimbabwe has a troubled history of missing people and forced disappearances.

“It is important that light is shed on these cases and that they are investigated thoroughly.”

Human rights lawyer Siphosami Malunga said enforced disappearances were a Zanu PF tactic to strike fear into the hearts of its critics.

“Enforced disappearance is a Zanu PF terror strategy. During Gukurahundi, thousands of citizens disappeared. Citizens have disappeared at the hands of the state/party agents,” Malunga commented on Twitter.

Some victims of forced disappearances in the country have surfaced nursing torture injuries, while others like Patrick Nabanyama, Paul Chizuze and Itai Dzamara have never been seen again following their abduction in 2000 and 2015 respectively.

The government has repeatedly denied its involvement, though some activists like Jestina Mukoko were later to be found in state custody.