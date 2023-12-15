Source: Shop-owner by-passes Zesa cables, enjoys free power | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Court Correspondent

A shop owner, who was renting premises at Caledon Shops along Seke Road in Waterfalls, Harare appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court on allegations of by-passing Zesa electricity cables and started enjoying power without paying bills to the utility company.

Jostino Taurai Tauzeni was not asked to plead to the charges of diverting electricity when he appeared before Magistrate Mr Batanai Madzingira, who remanded him to January 3 next year on free bail.

The State, represented by Mr Idrissa Mupandasekwa is still to ascertain the amount of electricity that Tauzeni enjoyed without paying.

Mr Shepherd Marunga represented the power utility company.

Tauzeni also separately appeared before the same court on allegations of destroying Mr Arnold Hove’s property when he was ordered to vacate the premises where he was renting.

The State alleged that Tauzeni destroyed the property on December 5.

He is being charged with malicious damage to property and is expected to return to court on December 28.