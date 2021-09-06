Source: Shortage of cables, transformers haunts Zesa | Newsday (News)

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

ZESA Holdings is struggling to replace vandalised transformers and power cables in Bulawayo, resulting in residents going for months without electricity.

Iminyela and O Square residential areas in Bulawayo have gone for four months without electricity.

Zesa acting spokesperson Priscila Utete said they were aware of the power outages in the two areas.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is aware of the power outages in Iminyela and O Square. This is due to stolen conductors and a failed transformer,” she said.

“However, the stolen cables were replaced on August 15. The transformer was replaced, but failed within hours due to vandalism. The transformer was taken down for assessment and repairs are in progress.”

Utete said cases of vandalism were still high in the country.

“There is a high prevalence of vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure resulting in customers going for months without electricity as a result of shortages of cables and transformers,” she said.

“Consumers are urged to look after electricity infrastructure and report all acts of vandalism and theft to their nearest ZETDC offices or police station. It is the duty of both ZETDC and consumers to look after this infrastructure for continued efficient delivery of service.”

Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP Charles Moyo (MDC Alliance) said the residential areas had gone for months without electricity.

“When the transformer was removed from Iminyela, we put pressure on the company (to resolve the problem). We are quite disturbed that they want pressure first rather than them doing their job,” said Moyo.

“All we are saying is that they have to respond to the residents’ concerns in time. They need to work and update residents and rectify the problem. We are now heading to the fourth month without electricity.”