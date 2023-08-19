Source: Show our opponents who we are — Cde Mohadi | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

VP Mohadi aaddress Nkayi rally-Supporters

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Nesigwe, Nkayi

ZANU-PF Vice-President and Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi, has rallied Zimbabweans to unite behind the ruling party and President Mnangagwa and deliver an unmistakable message of strength to the party’s critics and opponents.

Addressing over 5 000 people, who braved the scorching sun at Nesigwe Business Centre in Nkayi North yesterday, Cde Mohadi underlined the significance of the upcoming August 23 election, urging resounding votes for President Mnangagwa, National Assembly representatives, and councillors. The aim was clear: to not only secure victory but to publicly demonstrate the unwavering might of Zanu-PF.

Earlier in the day, District Co-ordinating Committee chairperson, Cde Lot Fuzwayo, assured Cde Mohadi that Team Zanu-PF members were poised to establish an insurmountable lead by midday on Election Day, setting the tone for a confident stride towards success.

Nkayi District encompasses two constituencies, Nkayi North and Nkayi South, both of which have played host to Zanu-PF victories in past elections. President Mnangagwa’s resolute presence led to a triumphant win in the 2018 elections, securing 45,2 percent of the total votes cast.

“Nkayi North, the time that we all have been waiting for is now upon us and what we are saying to you is that on Wednesday, go in numbers and early to your polling stations and vote Team Zanu-PF resoundingly so as to shame our enemies and also send a strong message to our detractors that we are a people’s party. Vote Team Zanu-PF so that we finish the outstanding programmes we started,” said Cde Mohadi.

He said Zimbabwe has never had a leader with a vision as clear as that of President Mnangagwa whose works since coming into power are there for all to see.

The party’s Second Secretary then went on a narration of the projects that the Second Republic had implemented, completed and still in the process of completing nationally and Matabeleland North province in particular.

“Give us one more mandate, just five more years libone izimanga. This election year is development-based and we are committed to that,” said Cde Mohadi.

He took a swipe at the opposition parties for describing the Second Republic leadership of President Mnangagwa, Vice-President Cde Constantino Chiwenga, himself and party chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri as a military junta.

“Let me remind you, our leader President Mnangagwa is a trained soldier, so are we. We went into a battle front but during the war and after independence, we were led by people who never received military training but all those people have passed on, leaving only those of us who trained and fought so we cannot then stop ruling and developing this country. After we took over in 2017, we sat down and mapped the way forward. We agreed that if our people give us just 10 years, Zimbabwe will be an upper middle-income economy by 2030, but there had to be ways of achieving that, which are the many policies and projects that are all there for everyone to see,” said Cde Mohadi.

Attending the rally were the two ruling party National Assembly candidates, Cde Sithembiso Nyoni (Nkayi North) and Cde Stars Mathe (Nkayi South), Chief Madliwa and Chief Sikhobokhobo as well as provincial and district Zanu-PF officials. Cde Nyoni and Cde Mathe are two of the 70 female candidates out of 637 that are running for the 210 National Assembly seats, an 11 percent drop from the 2018 figure.