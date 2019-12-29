Source: Significant drop in traffic accidents | Sunday News (local news)

Thobekile Khumalo, Sunday News Reporter

TWO people died while two were injured in 66 separate road accidents that occurred on Friday, marking a 35 percent reduction of road traffic accidents this year compared to the same period last year, police have confirmed.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said this year the nation recorded about 35 percent drop in road accidents that occurred on 27 December 2019 compared to last year.

He said in 2018, 102 accidents were recorded compared to 66 for this year.

“A total of 66 road accidents occurred this year with two fatal ones claiming two lives leaving two injured,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police arrested several criminals and also impounded a number of unroadworthy vehicles.

“A total of 128 touts were arrested, 141 motor vehicles were impounded and 672 tickets were issued for various offences,” he said.

He said the major cause of accidents remained speeding, reversing errors, driving too close and inattention.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged motorists to abide by the law and observe the rules of the road.

“Police will remain firm on the ground for the rest of the holiday to ensure a crime free atmosphere prevails. We are appealing to all road users to be cautious and consider the safety of others.

“Drivers are urged to be alert and travel within the stipulated speed limits on the road and consider the conditions of the road particularly potholes. Unnecessary loss of life should be avoided at all costs,” he said.