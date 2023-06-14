Source: Sikhala clocks up one year in prison | The Zimbabwean

ZENGEZA West constituency legislator and lawyer Hon. Job Sikhala on

Wednesday 14 June 2023, clocked up one year in jail after he was

arrested last year by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers and

charged with committing several offences.

Hon. Sikhala, who is one of the opposition political party Citizens

Coalition for Change (CCC) party leaders and is currently detained at

Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, is undergoing trial at Harare

Magistrates Court on two charges of incitement to commit public

violence and disorderly conduct.

The Zengeza West legislator was arrested by ZRP officers on 14 June

2022 and charged with incitement to commit public violence as defined

in section 187(1)(a) as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors alleged that Hon. Sikhala recorded and circulated a video

urging people to commit acts of public violence in seeking revenge for

the death of Moreblessing Ali, who was murdered in Nyatsime area in

Beatrice.

Hon. Sikhala, prosecutors charged, supplied some vehicles which

allegedly ferried some CCC party supporters from Chitungwiza and

Epworth to Nyatsime, where they reportedly attacked some ruling ZANU

PF party supporters and also destroyed property at shops and beer

halls and looted groceries and electrical gadgets including burning a

one-roomed house belonging to George Murambatsvina, the ZANU PF party

Councillor for Nyatsime. His trial continues at Harare Magistrates

Court.

While in prison custody, ZRP officers on Tuesday 12 July 2022 hauled

Hon. Sikhala out of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison and charged him

with obstructing or defeating the course of justice as defined in

Section 184(1)(e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

In this matter, prosecutors alleged that at an unknown date but during

the period extending from 25 May 2022 and 16 June 2022 in Chitungwiza

and Nyatsime, the Zengeza West legislator recorded and circulated a

video clip wherein he intended to mislead police officers probing the

murder of Ali. The law enforcement agents claimed that Hon. Sikhala

blamed some ruling ZANU PF party supporters for kidnapping and

murdering Ali.

On 3 May 2023, Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa convicted Hon.

Sikhala for obstructing or defeating the course of justice and

sentenced him to pay a fine of US$600, failure of which, he would

serve six months in prison.

Hon Sikhala’s lawyers Harrison Nkomo and Jeremiah Bamu of Zimbabwe

Lawyers for Human Rights, have since appealed against both conviction

and sentence at the High Court, where they argued that Magistrate Gofa

erred and misdirected herself when she handed down the verdict on the

opposition political party legislator.

Hon Sikhala and Lovemore Maiko, a member of CCC political party, who

is also the Councillor for Ward 7 in Chitungwiza Municipality, are

also on trial at Harare Magistrates Court answering to charges of

disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41 of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Hon. Sikhala and Councillor Maiko, who were summoned to appear in

court on 20 April 2023, are accused of disrupting a ZANU PF political

party campaign rally held on 2 May 2022 by throwing stones at some

ruling party supporters.