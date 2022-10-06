Sikhala, Sithole’s bail bid flops again

0

Senior Court Reporter 

CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole today lost their bid for bail on changed circumstances after the court dismissed their application.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere dismissed their application saying there were no new changed circumstances advanced before the court since Sikhala and Sithole made their initial bail application.

Mr Manwere also said that Sikhala and Sithole attempted to sway the court to act on public opinion and perception.

They had argued that there was a petition signed by 48 000 people demanding the release of the two accused.

