Source: Sikhala spends weekend in custody | Herald (Crime)

Job Sikhala

Senior Court Reporter

CCC’s Zengeza West Constituency legislator, Job Sikhala, will spend the weekend behind bars after he was ordered to return to court on Tuesday for his bail ruling.

Sikhala, through lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bamu, mounted his bail application yesterday saying he was a proper candidate for bail.

He argued that the State’s case was weak, as it has not yet proved that he was the one who downloaded the video on social media with intention to obstruct the course of justice.

Sikhala told the court that he has not breached any bail condition and was still presumed innocent since he has not been convicted of any offence.

Sikhala appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje