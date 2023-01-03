Source: Sikhala wants trial livestreamed | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Job Sikhala

Senior Court Reporter

CCC legislator Job Sikhala wants his trial on charges of obstructing the course of justice to be live-streamed by the media.

Sikhala says his application is in line with Section 69 of the Constitution.

He argues that it is a public trial and court proceedings must be done in a transparent manner.

He said it is also made to vindicate the public interest.

Sikhala claims the courtroom is small for the number of people who want to attend the trial and the public can follow proceedings if the proceedings are streamed live.

The State indicated that it is opposed to the application.