Simbisa to open 92 new outlets

Business Reporter

Fast-food restaurants operator, Simbisa Brands Limited, says it intends to

grow its footprint by adding 92 new stores in the 2022 financial year at

an investment of US$19, 3 million.

Of these stores, eight are earmarked to be Chicken Inn drive-through sites

in line with the increased focus on diversifying the group’s customer

services channel. Four will be casual dining brands while the other four

will be new food trailer or container concepts.

Simbisa currently has a footprint in Zimbabwe, Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia

(which has been franchised), Kenya, Zambia and DRC, another franchised

market.

The fast-food restaurant operator’s plans to grow its network come at a

time when Governments are gradually opening up the economies after a

number of lockdown measures necessitated by the advent of the Covid-19

pandemic.

“As we see our operating markets adjusting to the new normal trading

environment, with an easing in restrictions and recovery in capacity, the

intention is to accelerate growth in our footprint whilst still ensuring

strong organic growth and recovery in our existing business, chief

executive Dioniso said.

The group said its revenues were negatively impacted by Covid-19,

including through reduced trading hours, limited customer sit-in numbers

and overall depressed macroeconomic conditions in the various markets.

“We are encouraged by government plans and the increasing availability and

uptake of Covid-19 vaccines in the countries we operate in. Currently,

over 80 percent of our Zimbabwe employees have been fully vaccinated.

“The business is confident of a swift upturn in customer counts as

restrictions are gradually relaxed as witnessed earlier in the just-ended

financial year,” said Mr. Addington Chinake in a statement accompanying

the Simbisa brand’s full-year financial results to 30 June 2021,” the

group said.

Despite the challenges, Simbisa said regional expansion continued through

the opening of 22 new counters, of which 16 were opened in east Africa’s

Kenya. Namibia has been converted into a franchised market effective July

1, 2021.

This is on the backdrop of strong trading volumes in the group’s financial

year to June 2021 despite limitations that were experienced in trading

hours.

In the year to June 2021, Simbisa recorded a 108 percent jump in revenue

to close the year at $18, 789 billion from $9, 044 billion realised in

2020, while profit before tax surged by 33 percent to $2,165 billion from

$1,631 billion reported in the same period in 2020.

The fast-food restaurant operator posted a 97 percent growth in profit for

the year to close at $2,151 billion from $1,092 billion realised in the

prior comparable period.

The group’s operating profit surged by 233 percent to $2,412 billion

(inflation adjusted terms) in comparison to $725 million recorded last

year.

Going forward the group also hinted at investing in growing the Dial

–a-Delivery (DAD) business across all its markets.