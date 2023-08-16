Source: Sino scholarship initiative propels Vision 2030 | The Herald (Local News)

China continues to cooperate with Zimbabwe in a myriad of areas aimed at harnessing the country’s aspirations of attaining an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

A considerable number of Zimbabwean students are benefiting through the Sino Scholarship programmes from secondary level up to the doctorate with some students studying in China.

China and Zimbabwe enjoyed bilateral relations in various areas dating back to a period before independence with a shared future both in times of happiness and struggles.

In a statement, Trustee and Founder of Overseas Students Alumni Association (OSAA) Mr Steve Zhao Ke said the main thrust of the initiative was to facilitate a platform for Zimbabwe to achieve the national set goals.

Mr Zhao Ke said the scholarship was also aimed at promoting entrepreneurship in the country to combat poverty as part of Sino-Zimbabwe relations.

“We want to create a platform where Alumni can contribute back towards national development in line with National Development Strategies (NDS), through research and innovation, policy and legal consultation, international business and investment networks,” said Mr Zhao Ke.

OSAA is a brainchild of China Zimbabwe Exchange Centre (CZEC) which seeks to contribute to the development of relations between China and Zimbabwe in various areas.

“In a bid to eradicate poverty through education China has emerged to be a favourite destination for Zimbabwean students who want to acquire their education in various academic areas from Undergraduate to doctorate level.

“The long-term poverty alleviation practice and experience have shown that: to control poverty, we must first control ignorance, and to reduce poverty, we must first support intelligence hence education fosters self-understanding, improves quality of lives and raises people’s productivity and creativity thus promoting entrepreneurship and technological advances,”said Mr Zhao Ke.

Mr Zhao Ke said education was a key component for the development of the country adding the know-how the Zimbabwean students would get was critical to propel social progress.

OSAA is amongst many of the projects that Mr Steve Zhao Ke involves himself to better the lives of Zimbabweans as part of corporate social responsibility.

“Education is the key to increasing economic efficiency and social consistency, by increasing the value and efficiency of the labour force and consequently raising the poor from poverty.

“The vast knowledge and experience that Zimbabwean students get whilst studying in China should be used for the development of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Zhao Ke.

China Zimbabwe Exchange Centre (CZEC) general manager Mr Donald Rushambwa underscored the importance of OSAA as a pre-requisite for national development to Zimbabwe.

“The policies of the two nations complement each other in a win-win situation. OSAA’s main mandate is creating a platform where students who studied in China can feel safe to come back home and plant their knowledge in different sectors in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Rushambwa.

OSAA China-Zimbabwe chairman Mr Walter Chanaka said students who are churned out through the initiative have an edge over others in getting jobs from Chinese companies.

“Safety net for students who studied in China have wider job opportunities in Chinese companies operating in Zimbabwe who seeks the expertise of employees who understand the Chinese language and culture at the same time who understand the culture of Zimbabwe and well versed with Zimbabwean law thus they will provide guidance to Chinese investors in Zimbabwe to abide the laws and regulations set by the government,” Mr Chinaka.