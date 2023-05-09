Six armed men rob farmer of 36 bales tobacco

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Six suspects armed with an unknown rifle pounced on security guards manning Kudenga Farm in Marondera, and severely assaulted them before they went away with 36 bales of tobacco, cellphones, handheld radios, a welding machine and a grinder all valued at US$20 000.

The incident occurred on May 6, at around 3 am.

It is alleged that the robbers disarmed the security guards and tied their hands and legs before robbing them.

The matter came to light when one of the guards rushed to the control room and informed the security officer at the farm, who also alerted the farm manager of the robbery.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery and appealed to the public for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

He said investigations are in progress.