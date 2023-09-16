Source: Six CCC members in court after turning on each other in election fallout | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Peter Matika, Online Writer

SIX Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members comprising Members of the National Assembly Surrender Kapoikulu (Bulawayo Central) and Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba-Tshabalala) appeared in a Bulawayo Court on Friday facing an array of charges that include Defacing political posters and Criminal Insult.

Also, in the dock at West Commonage were Ward 20 councillor Simbarashe Dube, party members Lovewell Mwinde, Tendai Masocha and former Ward 20 councillor Ernest Rafamoyo.

The six are charged for Contravening Section 95 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23 “Criminal Insult and Section 153 (1) of the Electoral Act Chapter 2:13 “Defacing a political poster.

The complainant in this case is fellow CCC member Ms Soneni Moyo, who was an aspiring member for Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency, which was won by Siziba.

On the first charge, of Criminal Insult on August 11, according to the State, Kapoikulu, Rafamoyo, Masocha, Siziva and Dube went to Ms Moyo’s residence in Nkulumane, parked their cars at her gate and hurled insults at her saying she was a sell-out and a prostitute.

On the second charge of Defacing a Poster, Mwinde, Rafamoyo, Masocha, Siziva, and Dube on August 16 according to the State, at around midday, they stopped at Pelandaba Shops and started to remove campaign posters for Ms Moyo, which were plastered on walls and Zesa pylons.

They were reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police West Commonage.

The six were remanded out of custody by Magistrate Mr Progress Murandu to September 29 for the commencement of their trial.

Representing the State was Mr Denmark Chihombe and the six accused were represented by Mr Tinashe Runganga.