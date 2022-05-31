Source: Six Kenyans arrested for forging Zim immigration stamps | Herald (Crime)

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Security officials at the Beitbridge Border Post have arrested six Kenyans who attempted to enter the country from South Africa using travel documents with fake Zimbabwean immigration date stamps.

The six who were travelling by road on Friday wanted to transit to their home country through Zimbabwe.

The Beitbridge man who endorsed fake immigration stamps on their documents has also been arrested and will appear in court tomorrow.

The Kenyans have since been dragged before Beitbridge magistrate, Miss Annia Chimweta charged with violating a section of the Immigration Act.

The gang was convicted, warned and cautioned against repeating the same offence.

Prosecuting, Miss Esnath Vengedza said the accused persons arrived in the country via Beitbridge Border Post on May 27 at around 2 am.

They then engaged the services of a bogus immigration officer who endorsed two passports and four emergency travel documents with a fake immigration date stamp for a fee.

After which, they proceeded to the northern gate (entry) as they sought to leave the border.

They were stopped at a security checkpoint for compliance checks, where it was discovered that their travelling documents were endorsed with an immigration date stamp that doesn’t exist.

The accused persons were subsequently arrested and they, in turn, implicated the Beitbridge man, who was swiftly picked up by security officials.

The use of fake customs and immigration stamps is common at the Beitbridge Border Post, where border authorities have arrested over 15 people in the last 12 months.

Well-orchestrated syndicates are reportedly using the stamps to illegally extend the stay of travellers in either country.

An ordinary Zimbabwe is allowed a stay of not more than 90 days per calendar year in South Africa.

South Africans are allowed a stay of 30 days per visit to Zimbabwe.